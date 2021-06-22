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Juneteenth Takes Dark Turn As Celebrations Turn To Riots, Brawls
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32 views • June 22, 2021
The first federally recognized Juneteenth was marked by celebrations that turned into riots and massive brawls in at least two cities, and some practitioners say white people shouldn't even be allowed to celebrate it. Plus, what the hell is going on with anti white Critical Race Theory?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d0c43944f94c1c5c80a7d4
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d0c43944f94c1c5c80a7d4
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