BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sunbelt Covid 'Spike' - Just A Lot Of Hot Air?
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1574 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • July 15, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport
234K subscribers
The scare headlines are screaming: record spike in "cases" in Arizona, Texas, and Florida! Other states are mandating face masks even where deaths and the death rate continues to decline. New York City has for the first time since March reported zero Covid deaths. So...is there anything to this "spike" in the Sun Belt? Is the hype justified?
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397

Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513

For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20June.php

For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php

Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/

Reusable Patriotic Face Mask: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings/products/patriot-mask

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&;u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=

Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&;m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Keywords
ronpaullibertyreportcovid 19 coveragesunbelt covid spike- just a lot of hot air
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy