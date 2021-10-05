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Johnny Enlow Shares the 7 Mountain Ministry + Bo Polny Shares Reasons for Hope
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34 views • October 05, 2021
Rumble — Pastor Johnny Enlow shares about the 7 Mountain Ministry and the prophetic calling on President Donald J. Trump’s life.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “45 Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have holden, to subdue nations before him; and I will loose the loins of kings, to open before him the two leaved gates; and the gates shall not be shut.” - Isaiah 45
Learn More About Johnny Enlow Ministries - https://restore7.org/
Read:
The Book of Daniel
The Book of Revelation Chapter 18
Bo Polny Shares Why When All Hope Is Gone, Then Comes the Miracle!!!
Bo Polny joins us to share why he believes that when all hope is gone, then comes the miracle.
Download Bo Polny’s Notes At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
The government held the $35 per ounce price until August 15, 1971, when President Richard Nixon announced that the United States would no longer convert dollars to gold at a fixed value, thus completely abandoning the gold standard. https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-08-15/nixon-broke-with-gold-50-years-ago-what-comes-next
Notes from Bo Polny’s Interview:
Nearly all leadership is controlled by blackmail and bribes
Research the Georgia Guidestones - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “45 Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have holden, to subdue nations before him; and I will loose the loins of kings, to open before him the two leaved gates; and the gates shall not be shut.” - Isaiah 45
Learn More About Johnny Enlow Ministries - https://restore7.org/
Read:
The Book of Daniel
The Book of Revelation Chapter 18
Bo Polny Shares Why When All Hope Is Gone, Then Comes the Miracle!!!
Bo Polny joins us to share why he believes that when all hope is gone, then comes the miracle.
Download Bo Polny’s Notes At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
The government held the $35 per ounce price until August 15, 1971, when President Richard Nixon announced that the United States would no longer convert dollars to gold at a fixed value, thus completely abandoning the gold standard. https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-08-15/nixon-broke-with-gold-50-years-ago-what-comes-next
Notes from Bo Polny’s Interview:
Nearly all leadership is controlled by blackmail and bribes
Research the Georgia Guidestones - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
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