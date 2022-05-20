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Global Gasbags Unite
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215 views • May 20, 2022
Is This Economic Chaos The Result Of Incompetence — Or Careful Planning?
* [Bidan]’s soaring prices suffocating Americans.
* America’s suffering was entirely avoidable.
* These policies are designed to make you poorer and more dependent on the gubment.
* It’s all geared toward limiting your freedoms and expectations.
* Obama exemplified Dems’ disdain for America.
* Globalist elites to gather again in Davos (World Economic Forum).
* They plot to remake the world in their image; smugly show off their contempt for nationhood.
* Comedians understand world better than elites.
* Globalism’s failures have been exposed.
* America must choose between liberty and misery.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306504015112
* [Bidan]’s soaring prices suffocating Americans.
* America’s suffering was entirely avoidable.
* These policies are designed to make you poorer and more dependent on the gubment.
* It’s all geared toward limiting your freedoms and expectations.
* Obama exemplified Dems’ disdain for America.
* Globalist elites to gather again in Davos (World Economic Forum).
* They plot to remake the world in their image; smugly show off their contempt for nationhood.
* Comedians understand world better than elites.
* Globalism’s failures have been exposed.
* America must choose between liberty and misery.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306504015112
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