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Are We Experiencing Destructive Interference?
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21 views • September 19, 2021
The unfathomable energy that fills space becomes more and more awakened by changing vibrational frequency. Every state of consciousness and awareness has a set of vibrational frequencies aligned to them. However, the varying states of consciousness build on each other. But what happens to the consciousness as it transcends the religious consciousness and enters the higher consciousness?
Let me explain.
Let me explain.
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