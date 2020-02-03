Part 3 Keep Machines Great, Q wg1wga social site, Corona Virus

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Keep the machines alive! Electricity, batteries to store the electricity, and fake fiat Satanically or demonically induced spells on your own soul and all other human souls.
Evil leaders slaves to sin, to progress, to technology to new inventions, to fake fiat unlimited money, slaves to grow, grow grow as a governments, as Corporations.
Frequencies, Vibrations, instill fear.
School Bells, Alarm Clocks, Calculators stupefy people, Car Radios, Telephones, Rings, "You got Mail", 8 tracks, records, CD's, Cassettes, CD's, Floppy Disk,
Space Force
Experimenting with our minds using technology, sound, vibrations, frequencies.
When you are out in nature you are calmer, you can hear God you have peace. All these electronics are attacking your eyes, ears, your physical body feels it, your nervous are under attack.