Bioweapon Shots Contain Nano Tracking | Dr Pablo Compra

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On this show we’ve repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident researchers who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied a vaccine sample and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Compra joins us.