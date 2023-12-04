The Israeli army blow up the Palace of Justice building in Gaza, flattening it to the ground.
Adding:
From, Al-Qassam Brigades: In the past 24 hours, Al-Qassam Brigades managed to destroy 28 military vehicles entirely or partially across all combat fronts in the Gaza Strip. They targeted Israeli forces entrenched in positions with anti-fortification shells and anti-personnel mines, engaging in close combat resulting in significant casualties. Additionally, they shelled military gatherings with heavy-caliber mortar rounds and launched intense rocket barrages at various targets within the Zionist entity.
