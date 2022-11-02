Are Aliens Dividing Us?

Humans are separated on every level – and this separation results in us killing each other, both literally and figuratively. But what if aliens were to try to capture us? Is this the only way we would begin to recognize that we are more similar than different?





WHAT YOU’LL DISCOVER:

• While people have so many differences, we are all similar and are from one human race.

• We shouldn’t allow others to pit us against one another.

• Race, religion, political association and vaccination status do not make us any less or more human.

• What you can do today to decrease separation and retain power over your own thoughts and actions.

• It shouldn’t take an onslaught of hungry aliens to encourage us to be kind and civil to one another.





