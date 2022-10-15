LIVE SHOW Fellowship 221014, w Simon & Loren / Eternal Life is a Choice of Obedience

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LIVE SHOW Fellowship w Simon & Loren / Eternal Life is a Choice of Obedience. Truth Flock discusses that Life may be way more serious than anyone thought! // Also Prof Truth exposes some former Truth teachers as Judas Goats - and their goat friends.... who will all die in their sins... Gen 12.3