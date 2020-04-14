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Youtube Banned Corona-virus-smoke-screen for Deadly 5G Symptoms Stopped in Other Countries 4,03,20
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93 views • April 14, 2020
Hello friends- I posted this on youtube and got 200 hits all comments were blocked and then the video was deleted without penalty or strike- This is my 2nd 5G and Coronavirus videos to be deleted the same way- LOL Funny thing is that my up-coming videos are more descriptive and detailed than the two deleted already- 5G symptoms are really being covered up with the virus hoax-
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