Episode #115 - Dr. Howard Walsdorf: Healing Mind, Body & Spirit Through Nature’s Four Elements

What if your body already knows how to heal because it’s following Nature’s Code?





In this powerful and thought-provoking episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Dr. Howard Walsdorf, holistic chiropractor and creator of the Four Element holistic model, to explore how ancient wisdom encoded in Fire, Air, Water, and Earth holds the key to healing the modern human condition.





Drawing on over 35 years of clinical practice, Dr. Walsdorf reveals how posture, bones, breath, digestion, emotional regulation, and energy flow mirror the fundamental forces of nature and how imbalance in these elements shows up as anxiety, burnout, chronic illness, and disconnection in modern life.





This conversation goes beyond metaphysics into practical, embodied healing, offering simple daily practices you can apply immediately to restore balance, resilience, and clarity.





🌀 In This Episode, We Explore:





🔹 Nature’s Four Elements as a blueprint for mind-body-spirit healing

🔹 Why bones, posture, and routines reflect the Earth principle

🔹 How breath, digestion, and nervous system regulation align with Air and Water

🔹 The hidden cost of modern living on elemental balance

🔹 Practical ways to work with Nature’s Code for conscious evolution





This episode is for seekers, healers, and deep thinkers ready to reclaim alignment with nature and with themselves.





✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:





👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





🌐 Connect with Dr. Howard via any of the links below:





Book - https://amzn.to/49qby8x

Website - https://fourelementdoctor.com/

4 Element Self-Renewal System - https://growingholistically.com/benefits-of-the-4-element-self-renewal-system/

4 Element Personhood - https://growingholistically.com/discover-your-4-element-personhood-score/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fourelementdoctor/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FourElementDoctor

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@fourelementdoctor

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@fourelementdoctorst





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20





📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.





📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for weekly conversations on ancient wisdom, modern science, and conscious masculinity converge. 🌎





🚩 SHARE this episode with one man who needs to hear this conversation and leave a comment with your biggest take away.





✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎