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My second youtube strike! And current world events. We've never been closer to nuclear war! 5-7-22
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354 views • May 08, 2022
Update on current situations worldwide and why I got a second strike on youtube. The video was removed from there and the reason why. Hint: they are protecting the antichrist. Things are seconds away from unfolding biblically! War could happen any minute and nukes could be used. War will happen and it will be through this that a global peace treating will coincide. The antichrist will take center stage!
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