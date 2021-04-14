© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Padadopoulos Speech @ We The People AZ Alliance. By George Nemeh
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 14, 2021
George Padadopoulos with his lovely wife Simona Mangiante Speaking at a function in Vegas April 10th 2021. Election audit was organized by We The People AZ Alliance group from Arizona.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.