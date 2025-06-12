BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Army Insider Reveals Fauci and Gates Facing Military Tribunals as Foreign Adversaries
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
308 followers
1
498 views • 20 hours ago

They called it a vaccine, but inside Pentagon walls, the whispers are getting louder: It was an act of war.

Today, we bring you explosive intel from high-ranking military insiders: preparations are underway for the arrest and military tribunal of Anthony Fauci, not as a public health official and not even as a criminal but as a foreign adversary.

Fauci and Bill Gates are now under active investigation for what insiders describe as acts of war crimes not just against humanity, but directly against the U.S. military.




Tags: Fauci, Gates, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Pandemic, Plandemic, depopulation, democide, foreign adversary, mRNA, Covid jabs, Covid, jabs, vaccine mandates, vaccine, mandates, crimes against humanity, US military, Pentagon, act of war, war crimes, intel, military insider, military tribunal, tribunal, investigation. insiders

vaccineintelus militarypandemicdepopulationpentagoncrimes against humanitywar crimesmandatesbill gatesvaccine mandatesgatesdemocidefaucimilitary tribunalact of warjabsanthony faucicovidplandemicmrnamilitary insidercovid jabsforeign adversary
