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5/8/2022 Miles Guo: I bet that Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan before the end of this June. If not, he will pay you in a ratio of 1:1000. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan means that the United States will not only grant Taiwan the general nation-to-nation status, but also the status as a major power