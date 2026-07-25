USA V Iran war report.

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China has leaked footage of an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan. Much worse than, is being reported, they are hiding causality numbers as well. Steven at Middle East News reports that US commandos are pinned down by Iranian forces right now in Iran. Trump is under pressure with this war and will use a nuke. Russia and China have stated if he does they will attack America. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood all who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.