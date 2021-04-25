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Mississippi the new Sweden and Fauci is losing his mind: "the lockdowns aren't happening!!"
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370 views • April 25, 2021
https://youtu.be/tITgDWN3nTU
More proof the lock downs don't work but congressman Jordan when asking why levels of 'cases' keep on falling when the lock down is lifted in the face of all the evidence Fauci, total complete utter denial.
Anthony Fauci has no mandate with the people, nobody voted for him, yet he is totally power drunk.
More proof the lock downs don't work but congressman Jordan when asking why levels of 'cases' keep on falling when the lock down is lifted in the face of all the evidence Fauci, total complete utter denial.
Anthony Fauci has no mandate with the people, nobody voted for him, yet he is totally power drunk.
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