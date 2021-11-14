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How Government Can Kill You | Mary Ruwart and Stefan Molyneux
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113 views • November 14, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3381/how-government-can-kill-you-mary-ruwart-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3381-how-government-can-kill-you-mary-ruwart-and-stefan-molyneux
Why is healthcare so expensive? Dr. Mary Ruwart joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the human death toll of government intervention in medicine and the hidden costs that over-burdensome regulation has on the healthcare market.
Dr. Mary Ruwart is a research scientist, ethicist, and a libertarian activist. She is the author of “Healing Our World: In an Age of Aggression” and the updated version “Healing Our World: The Compassion of Libertarianism.” For more from Dr. Ruwart, please go to: http://www.ruwart.com
Order "Healing Our World: In an Age of Aggression" here: http://www.fdrurl.com/Healing-Our-World
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3381/how-government-can-kill-you-mary-ruwart-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3381-how-government-can-kill-you-mary-ruwart-and-stefan-molyneux
Why is healthcare so expensive? Dr. Mary Ruwart joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the human death toll of government intervention in medicine and the hidden costs that over-burdensome regulation has on the healthcare market.
Dr. Mary Ruwart is a research scientist, ethicist, and a libertarian activist. She is the author of “Healing Our World: In an Age of Aggression” and the updated version “Healing Our World: The Compassion of Libertarianism.” For more from Dr. Ruwart, please go to: http://www.ruwart.com
Order "Healing Our World: In an Age of Aggression" here: http://www.fdrurl.com/Healing-Our-World
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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