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Masks for COVID-19 contain A.I. sentient nanobot worms that track & control brain w/ Borg neurolink
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803 views • April 29, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
Living nano-worms are being found in masks that infect humans with AI hive-mind
Reason why Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are forcing masks for COVID-19 is to infect God's humans with nano-worms. Masks' AI nanobots are interlinked to the Borg hive-mind Elon Musk 42,000 satellite neurolink AntiChrist Borg system. This is why Morgellons disease patients grow cables and mechanical living bugs out of their sores. They are sentient AI creatures. The AI takes over the body and makes humans into Borg slave androids. Nano-worms activate with breath moisture. The AI insects and worms and cables grow using the human’s energy and nourishment. End of transmission…
Why does God allow evil in the world?
Pastor Doug Riggs says that he had a real problem with God when he found out about the Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) that is taking place on the earth. He says that his “God Box” had to grow bigger, in order to be able to accept why God allows such evil to occur. It is not God who makes evil, but it is the humans’ sin that allows evil to enter into the world. The Satanist Draco-Pleiadian hybrid demons’ pedophile lesbian abortion sacrifice to Baal and cannibalism has been taking place since the fallen angels came to earth and begat their Illuminati NWO nephilim feminist witch children, as you can see from “Hansel & Gretel,” and it is nothing new, and that is why they are “Canaanite giants Baal worship” or “cannibal.” Most Western religious Christians share Doug’s way of thinking and it is a typical Western feminist nations’ post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Satanism Atlantis nephilim civilization way of thinking. It comes from Satan Lucifer’s self-righteous mind-frame of pride and self-worship. This is why the Western feminist nations’ apostate religious Christian hordes redefine hundreds of Bible verses for their own human traditions and “political correctness” “humanism feminism” “self-righteous” ideologies of Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. They immediately throw out from their churches the real Christians who preach the Bible verses, and they pay billions of dollars of donations to those pastors who redefine the Bible verses for their customers. They are all headed to destruction. They rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in men’s trousers, and tax unbiblical 10% salary tithes. If you have God’s Spirit, then you know that it is important that God’s children see what true evil is, in order to rule and reign with him as kings and priests. Without knowing evil, how can you appreciate good, and without suffering, how can you understand Christ’s suffering for you, and without trials, how can you understand God’s faithfulness and love? God is treating you as his children. A sheltered child is not true love by a parent, but to have a child experience trials is a loving and wise parent. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus
Living nano-worms are being found in masks that infect humans with AI hive-mind
Reason why Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are forcing masks for COVID-19 is to infect God's humans with nano-worms. Masks' AI nanobots are interlinked to the Borg hive-mind Elon Musk 42,000 satellite neurolink AntiChrist Borg system. This is why Morgellons disease patients grow cables and mechanical living bugs out of their sores. They are sentient AI creatures. The AI takes over the body and makes humans into Borg slave androids. Nano-worms activate with breath moisture. The AI insects and worms and cables grow using the human’s energy and nourishment. End of transmission…
Why does God allow evil in the world?
Pastor Doug Riggs says that he had a real problem with God when he found out about the Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) that is taking place on the earth. He says that his “God Box” had to grow bigger, in order to be able to accept why God allows such evil to occur. It is not God who makes evil, but it is the humans’ sin that allows evil to enter into the world. The Satanist Draco-Pleiadian hybrid demons’ pedophile lesbian abortion sacrifice to Baal and cannibalism has been taking place since the fallen angels came to earth and begat their Illuminati NWO nephilim feminist witch children, as you can see from “Hansel & Gretel,” and it is nothing new, and that is why they are “Canaanite giants Baal worship” or “cannibal.” Most Western religious Christians share Doug’s way of thinking and it is a typical Western feminist nations’ post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Satanism Atlantis nephilim civilization way of thinking. It comes from Satan Lucifer’s self-righteous mind-frame of pride and self-worship. This is why the Western feminist nations’ apostate religious Christian hordes redefine hundreds of Bible verses for their own human traditions and “political correctness” “humanism feminism” “self-righteous” ideologies of Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. They immediately throw out from their churches the real Christians who preach the Bible verses, and they pay billions of dollars of donations to those pastors who redefine the Bible verses for their customers. They are all headed to destruction. They rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in men’s trousers, and tax unbiblical 10% salary tithes. If you have God’s Spirit, then you know that it is important that God’s children see what true evil is, in order to rule and reign with him as kings and priests. Without knowing evil, how can you appreciate good, and without suffering, how can you understand Christ’s suffering for you, and without trials, how can you understand God’s faithfulness and love? God is treating you as his children. A sheltered child is not true love by a parent, but to have a child experience trials is a loving and wise parent. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus
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