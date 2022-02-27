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Global Alert News - #342 - Dane Wigington
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341 views • February 27, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 26, 2022.
This weeks' news for the planets' survival. What's happening and what we need to do to stop this insanity. We've likely already drove off the pavement, broke through the guard-rail, and are in free fall until the end. There's just a sliver of a chance we can avoid it now.
This weeks' news for the planets' survival. What's happening and what we need to do to stop this insanity. We've likely already drove off the pavement, broke through the guard-rail, and are in free fall until the end. There's just a sliver of a chance we can avoid it now.
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