TEXAS: MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE? AND WHERE IS ALEX JONES ON THIS STORY?

SOLINCE I MADE THIS, THIS AM, MIKE ADAMS IS IN FACT REPORTING ON THIS...

First of all, Abbot had the right to do this almost the ENTIRE time. He just didn't. I think THAT should be looked at. He's not a hero for acting 3 years and 6 million illegals(according to reports) too late. Texas hand delivering and then publicly offering their explainations for taking control over their own borders and accusing the Biden Admin of definition of duty IS BIG. This is no joke becuz of the implications here. This has GIANT potential and to see these big alt media channels NOT reporting on it? What's up with that? I have another video offering an explainations for all this happening right now as opposed to the 3 1/2 years that's passed.... This is good on its face but smells like shit. They're also shutting down the border... Meaning you not all these illegals, can get out of you want to. A free country has the ability to get in and out by its citizens. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

