Seeds of Discord in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict (“Zion’s Legacy”)
The historical conflict between Palestinian Arabs and Jewish Zionists is deeply rooted, spanning from the emergence of Zionism to the intricacies of British colonial rule. Key historical events, including the Balfour Declaration, and the UN Partition Plan, and the Nakba, contribute to the intricate tapestry of this continuous struggle. Grasping these historical threads is essential for comprehending the nuanced perspectives and facilitating resolution in the contemporary Middle East.


 "Zion's Legacy” available @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


About the Author:

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA has authored noteworthy books that challenge mainstream narratives and demonstrate a commitment to truth and justice.


• “Zion’s Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” - available at https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" - available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x


• “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at https://rb.gy/k1erzu


Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Pen Name: Tina Foster

israelmiddle eastpalestinewargenocidezionismrefugeesgazaoccupationhuman rightsjewrefugeeethnic cleansinginternational lawconflict resolutionnakbaterritorial disputesinternational relationshistorical injusticeisrael-palestine conflictjewish-muslim conflictethnic conflictpalestinian diaspora

