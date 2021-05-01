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Don’t believe the lies of the media regarding the plandemic
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2265 views • May 01, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have 3 videos to share , 1st one is about the media using a false picture in India to show people dies in street when in fact it was a old picture of a gas leak , 2nd is a video of someone having an adverse effect from the covid vaccine, and 3rd is a nurse speaks out about the media lies .
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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