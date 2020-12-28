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PEOPLE ARE PISSED AND FIGHTING BACK!
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303 views • December 28, 2020
Many more people have become aware of the corruption of covid and the agenda that awaits us and they are pissed!!
The movement is growing by the hour...keep hope :)
I would like to thank Jennifer Fox for her amazing footage of Canada's biggest protest of 100,000 people in Montreal, Canada
The movement is growing by the hour...keep hope :)
I would like to thank Jennifer Fox for her amazing footage of Canada's biggest protest of 100,000 people in Montreal, Canada
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