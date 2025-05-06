BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kayaking Old Florida: Retracing William Bartram’s 1774 Adventure to Manatee Springs
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 5 days ago

Join the Boys of Old Florida on an epic kayak journey as they paddle from the historic Seminole trading hub of Talahasochte to the stunning crystal waters of Manatee Springs! Recreating William Bartram’s 1774 expedition in a modern twist, we’ll navigate Florida’s wild rivers, uncover hidden history, and soak in the natural beauty that’s captivated adventurers for 251 years. From cypress dugout canoes to breathtaking springs, this vlog is packed with adventure, history, and Florida’s untamed charm. Hit play, subscribe, and paddle along with us!



Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.


Support the Podcast at:


https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine


How to make cane syrup: a brief guide


Print, only $14


https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4


Electronic, only $13


https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4






Keywords
floridanatureriversuwanee river
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy