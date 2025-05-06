Kayaking Old Florida: Retracing William Bartram’s 1774 Adventure to Manatee Springs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join the Boys of Old Florida on an epic kayak journey as they paddle from the historic Seminole trading hub of Talahasochte to the stunning crystal waters of Manatee Springs! Recreating William Bartram’s 1774 expedition in a modern twist, we’ll navigate Florida’s wild rivers, uncover hidden history, and soak in the natural beauty that’s captivated adventurers for 251 years. From cypress dugout canoes to breathtaking springs, this vlog is packed with adventure, history, and Florida’s untamed charm. Hit play, subscribe, and paddle along with us!
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
