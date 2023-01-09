China Is Using It's Own Crisis to Destabilize the West | CLIP | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/ChinasCrisisStrategyYT
"The Chinese regime has a crisis on its hands as its 'Zero-Covid' policies have destabilized the country. However, China has found ways in which to export its own crisis and use that to destabilize the West. Joshua Philipp, host of Crossroads, explains China's strategy to save itself and at the same time bring down the West.
#China #Russia #ZeroCovid"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.