SILVER ALERT! Shhh!! Don't Tell the World that Silver is RIGGED!! We Still Wanna Buy!! (Bix Weir)

The End of Silver Price rigging seems to be at hand. Will "THEY" go for one more massive slam or is it time to END the 170 years of Silver Price Suppression?! We will know the answer to that in the next few days/months but whatever the outcome...YOU MUST HOLD SILVER IN YOUR OWN POSSESSION!
https://vigilante.tv/w/5YozLrF1pSjPpCL4uLUiMw
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/main.cfm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.