SILVER ALERT! Shhh!! Don't Tell the World that Silver is RIGGED!! We Still Wanna Buy!! (Bix Weir)
Alfa and Omega
The End of Silver Price rigging seems to be at hand. Will "THEY" go for one more massive slam or is it time to END the 170 years of Silver Price Suppression?! We will know the answer to that in the next few days/months but whatever the outcome...YOU MUST HOLD SILVER IN YOUR OWN POSSESSION!

https://vigilante.tv/w/5YozLrF1pSjPpCL4uLUiMw

https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/main.cfm

silvermarketprice

