It doesn't matter what bioweapons, as long as you never inject anything again!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
2
231 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Judy Mikovits, PhD: We need to walk away from the fear porn. No more shots. Don't go anywhere near a grocery store with a pharmacy in it. Vaccination is not immunization! Don't go in CVS. Don't go anywhere near the Leidos machine in the airport where they detonate the bioweapons. Ask yourself, who is Leidos? Why were they my employer, the contractor at the Cancer Research Center where I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms in.. uhh… 2001, where every bit of that intellectual property was two small companies, EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals and Genyous Omnitüra. We have the diagnostics. We have the cures. It doesn't matter what bioweapon, as long as you never inject anything again.


Alex Jones: Absolutely. Dr Mikovits, thank you so much. We love you. We appreciate you. Again, what's the best website for people to find you?


Judy Mikovits, PhD: TheRealDrJudy.com, and on X @DrJudyAMikovits


12/05/2024 - InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88


Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com

Keywords
healthvaccinesnewsalex jonesinfowarstruthjudy mikovitsstop the shotsleidos
