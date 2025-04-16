America's FISCAL HEART ATTACK: Ray Dalio Warns of Crisis

Get your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671 to learn about diversifying with precious metals)







Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world's largest hedge fund, warns that America is heading toward a fiscal heart attack due to skyrocketing debt.

Let’s dive in as Devlyn Steele, Augusta Precious Metals' Harvard-trained Director of Education, explains why Dalio's warning makes gold a crucial hedge against the growing economic uncertainty.