Fauci And Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage To Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines - War Room Full Show

Anthony Fauci and other anti-freedom operatives spoke today during a Coronavirus testimony and used the opportunity to push for forced vaccines and the continuation of the shut down of America. This has patriots very upset and worried why Fauci and Bill Gates are threatening another more deadly pandemic if we do not do as they say during this one. As usual, Owen Shroyer has the solution to the problem, but will the Trump administration get the message in time or too late as usual. Tom Pappert joins the show as a guest and Josh Madsen join the show to talk about the struggle of being a Trump supporter in the rigged market. The Doc returns to explain how a Democrat brain works. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!