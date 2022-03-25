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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1680 - Serge Fournier - Bishop is sentenced
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22 views • March 25, 2022
Serge, hearing her curse at other passengers on the bus as she argued with them, told Bishop to be nicer to them. Bishop responded by pushing him as he was exiting the bus, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. Serge died in the hospital weeks later. Serge leaves behind his disabled wife.
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