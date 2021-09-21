Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings "Vaccine is Full of Shit"!

IMPORTANT Project Veritas Report!



Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings: ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Shit’; ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’



"COVID VACCINE EXPOSED"

POSSIBLY THE BIGGEST WHISTLEBLOWER SERIES IN PROJECT VERITAS HISTORY!



We expect this bombshell to be censored, shadowbanned, outright removed, and our accounts to be deplatformed by the powers that be. But they will not stop us from releasing it. Make sure you are able to see it and share it by getting on our direct video release distribution list. We will send you the tape immediately upon release on Monday night. STAY TUNED



Project veritas are at it again! This time it is a Whistleblower, Jodi O'Malley, showing you that the vaccine is "full of shit" - as medical professionals put it. O'Malley goes on the record with a secret recording of many people including Dr Maria Gonzales, an ER Doctor US Dept. Health and Human Services. Dr Gonzales is shown saying "The government doesn't want to show that the darn vaccine is full of shit."



Dr Gonzales is also on camera telling a 29-year-old double jabbed patient that he is developing congestive heart failure. She doesn't tell him that it is myocarditis most likely caused by the jab.



The video shows that patients with vaccine injuries do not have their problems reported. There are 15-year-olds with blood clots. This is not right! The Government simply does not want the vaccine Injuries and deaths reported. But the Government want to tell you it is safe and they will not let you prescribe proven Covid-19 beating medications like Ivermectin.



The data showing you that the vaccines are killing people is simply not being collected and published. The vaccines are in a clinical phase III trial where you would expect this data to be collected and it simply isn't being done.



source:

Project Veritas