Apollo & Satan Prison Break

Dr. Michael Heiser described three supernatural biblical falls in his "Supernatural Worldview" books and series.
Per Revelation 9 and 12, there seem to be three supernatural prison breaks for Apollo, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, the Satan and more Fallen Angels, setting up an end time's showdown with God as a cosmic judgment public spectacle.
Let's analyze Dr. Heiser's three falls and the three supernatural prison breaks and how to fight against your enemies due to be released from prison soon.