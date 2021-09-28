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STEW PETERS: HAITIAN INVASION: BORDER CRISIS ESCALATES, INSURGENCY HAPPENING NOW!
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50 views • September 28, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 28, 2021.
Ben Bergquam is an immigration investigative reporter who gives us a detailed look at exactly WHO is invading our country, and even more-so important - WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Ben Bergquam is an immigration investigative reporter who gives us a detailed look at exactly WHO is invading our country, and even more-so important - WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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