All Aware EP 409 - Embracing Your Purpose

Life is hard and we are all programmed by our observations, challenges, and the way we learn to cope with things based on our upbringing. It is easy to often times feel inadequate or less than who you really are. It is possible to overcome this programming and live out the life you were meant to! Join Nathan and Life Coach Mark Collins as they discuss discovering and stepping into your true purpose!