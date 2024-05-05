The Liberator #17: God Or Money

"God or Money" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story. In this chapter (Luke 16), Jesus delivers the parable of the unjust steward which explores what it means to have worldly wisdom and what it means to be wise with an eternal perspective. The video also includes the story of the rich man and Lazarus, where Jesus hammers home the point that our attitude towards money and people has eternal consequences.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.