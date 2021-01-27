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The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution
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50 views • January 27, 2021
The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution (Starring Tom Woods & Michael Malice)
Based on the Regnery Publishing book "The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution." Get the book at: https://www.regnery.com/9781596985056...
In the first episode of "The Politically Incorrect Guide" Tom Woods & Michael Malice explain the true meaning of the Constitution to a nation intent on disregarding it. Tom & Michael demolish the notion of a "Living Constitution," explain the abuse of the General Welfare Clause, and defend the Electoral College.
The first season of "The Politically Incorrect Guide" includes ten episodes and will release throughout 2021. Each covers the undiscussed facts and stories about history, culture, and social movements, purged from today’s mainstream education system. Tom Woods penned the very first book in the series, "The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History," which was a New York Times bestseller.
Learn more about Tom Woods at: https://tomwoods.com/
Learn more about Michael Malice at: https://michaelmalice.com/
Watch more films from Dangerous Documentaries at: https://www.dangerousdocumentaries.com/
Based on the Regnery Publishing book "The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution." Get the book at: https://www.regnery.com/9781596985056...
In the first episode of "The Politically Incorrect Guide" Tom Woods & Michael Malice explain the true meaning of the Constitution to a nation intent on disregarding it. Tom & Michael demolish the notion of a "Living Constitution," explain the abuse of the General Welfare Clause, and defend the Electoral College.
The first season of "The Politically Incorrect Guide" includes ten episodes and will release throughout 2021. Each covers the undiscussed facts and stories about history, culture, and social movements, purged from today’s mainstream education system. Tom Woods penned the very first book in the series, "The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History," which was a New York Times bestseller.
Learn more about Tom Woods at: https://tomwoods.com/
Learn more about Michael Malice at: https://michaelmalice.com/
Watch more films from Dangerous Documentaries at: https://www.dangerousdocumentaries.com/
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