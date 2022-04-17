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The Day After Easter: A Comparative Analysis of the Gospel Endings
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67 views • April 17, 2022
What could be more important than the final instructions and words spoken by Jesus to his apostles? In today's episode we explore and analyze the last paragraph of each of the gospels and compare them to the original Gospel of the Lord.
Links mentioned in the episode:
Grand Theft Edit: Deconstructing how and why Galatians 4:4 was intentionally altered
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZF5Desam7Xhc
Roots of the marketing slogan 'Judeo-Christian'
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/judeo-christian-how-a-weaponized-marketing-slogan-613843933e4883ba78dbf450
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
The Gospel of the Lord 24/7 Radio Stream
https://zeno.fm/radio/TheGospelOfTheLord
Links mentioned in the episode:
Grand Theft Edit: Deconstructing how and why Galatians 4:4 was intentionally altered
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZF5Desam7Xhc
Roots of the marketing slogan 'Judeo-Christian'
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/judeo-christian-how-a-weaponized-marketing-slogan-613843933e4883ba78dbf450
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
The Gospel of the Lord 24/7 Radio Stream
https://zeno.fm/radio/TheGospelOfTheLord
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