Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PART 2: IF IT WALKS LIKE A JELLYFISH, IT MIGHT BE A DUCK. RABBIT HOLES AND NARRATIVES
41 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

This is the second part discussion of the immortal jellyfish and the probable search for immortality leading to people having their dna and the way that would produce live, chrimeric polyps that grow in the body and toxifies it with immature neurotoxin, misidentified as snake venom peptides... or who knows, snake peptides could be in there too. They're using lots of things so ..  Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
healthmedicineshotsjellyfishpeptides

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket