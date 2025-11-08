Destruction of the S-400 Triumph SAM launch system by a strike from the Ukrainian kamikaze drone FP-2, reportedly in the area of the village of Uyutnoye in Crimea.

In addition to the kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate with "Starlink" on board, the FP-2 drones of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have also joined the systematic strikes on Russian air defense on the peninsula.