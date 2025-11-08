© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of the S-400 Triumph SAM launch system by a strike from the Ukrainian kamikaze drone FP-2, reportedly in the area of the village of Uyutnoye in Crimea.
In addition to the kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate with "Starlink" on board, the FP-2 drones of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have also joined the systematic strikes on Russian air defense on the peninsula.