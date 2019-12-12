© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DENNIS MORRISON'S: THE STAR OF HOPE - AN INDIAN CHRISTMAS STORY
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • December 12, 2019
I wrote this short story about five years ago to use with a Sunday School class I was teaching. The story is to show that the birth of Jesus was for all mankind. I then later created a shadow box book of the story and some of the images in this video are from that shadow book. I hope you will enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.