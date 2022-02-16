Coverstone Dream to Church Leadership 02/16/2022

Pastor Stan shares and interprets Pastor Dana Coverstone's latest dream. This dream is specifically for the Leadership of the Church and incredibly important to share. Our Church Leaders has a great responsibility and it's time that they heed the Word of God and share the Gospel in Truth again.0:00 Coverstone Dream to Church Leadership00:29 The Rockwell Dream - Dana Coverstone03:50 “Sit Back Down”09:02 “Put your Phones Away”15:22 “Don’t talk to your Pastor that Way”19:02 “You were wise to listen to the Word”25:17 “I will remove the life from their Eyes”31:21 “Warn the Church”35:42 Praise ReportVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112