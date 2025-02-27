US to release Jeffrey Epstein’s flight records and client list / 米国は明日、ジェフリー・エプスタインの飛行記録と顧客リストを公開する予定

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first three arrests will shock a lot of people .... It will not be accepted by the general public ... Stay vigilant ...
最初の3人の逮捕は多くの人々に衝撃を与えるだろう...。 一般大衆には受け入れられないでしょう... 警戒を怠らないでください...
https://x.com/Whiplash437/status/1892992663332274553
【日本語訳】
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1895017453652189329
米国は明日、ジェフリー・エプスタインの飛行記録と顧客リストを公開する予定
https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1894921553197846878?t=S4OCzWrLfXH2c8gqi6C2Rg&s=03
Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms that Epstein client information and flight logs will be released tomorrow.
パム・ボンディ司法長官は、エプスタインの顧客情報と飛行記録が明日公開されることを確認した。
https://x.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1894992593877942314
速報：エプスタインの文書が明日公開される。
https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1894919459825164587?t=pxlWs0C7WdXbOUzF0sfkXA&s=06
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
P. ディディがパーティーの一番のゲストは誰かと聞かれて、レオナルド・ディカプリオだと答えたことを忘れないで下さい。
https://x.com/Prolotario1/status/1840128664974880898?s=03
BC ONLINEがトム・ハンクスの真実を簡単に報じた...児童ポルノ所持の罪で135件逮捕
https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/1737614978029695084
信じたくないことの証拠を常に求めている人たちへ…ここに証拠があります。When Angelina Jolie was 23。
https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1714687194563248261
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
トルコのニュースでエプスタイン島の暴露を放送
https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1860281735805829498
17 Rabbis arrested for running a crime ring harvesting organs from living people to sell.
生きた人間から臓器を摘出して販売する犯罪組織を運営していたとして17人のラビが逮捕された。