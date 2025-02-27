US to release Jeffrey Epstein’s flight records and client list / 米国は明日、ジェフリー・エプスタインの飛行記録と顧客リストを公開する予定

102 views • 2 months ago

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms that Epstein client information and flight logs will be released tomorrow.

The first three arrests will shock a lot of people .... It will not be accepted by the general public ... Stay vigilant ...

