Addressing Normalcy Bias and the Shift from Energy Abundance to Scarcity, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Most people still believe “things will go back to normal.” That’s normalcy bias—and it’s dangerous. We’re shifting from energy abundance to scarcity, and the cracks are already visible. Rising costs, shortages, and instability aren’t temporary—they’re signals. Ignoring them now only makes the impact harsher later. Awareness is no longer optional.
#NormalcyBias #EnergyCrisis #WakeUpCall #Preparedness #EconomicShift #RealityCheck
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