Against Nature

October 9th, 2022
Pastor Dean preaches about the escalation of deviance and corruption infecting our culture, especially towards our children. Perversion is running rampant in our nation; we are close to the door of judgement!
"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" Isaiah 5:20
