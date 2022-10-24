Create New Account
Against Nature
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

October 9th, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches about the escalation of deviance and corruption infecting our culture, especially towards our children. Perversion is running rampant in our nation; we are close to the door of judgement!

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" Isaiah 5:20

Keywords
childrencorruptionbiblejesusscriptureisaiahdean odle

