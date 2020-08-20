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President of Ghana Reads Leaked Rockefeller PDF Exposing The Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci & Others For The COVID-19 Plandemic
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337 views • August 20, 2020
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In this video, the President of the Republic of Ghana 'Nana Akufo-Addo' (the elected head of state and head of government of Ghana as well as commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces) takes his time to carefully expose what has been hiding in clear site. President Akufo-Addo reads from a "Rockefeller pdf" in which The Rockefeller Foundation arrogantly explain that they are behind the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about how they have worked hand in hand with other elitists (i.e. the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Fauci etc.) to purposefully release the Coronavirus onto the world. He references how everything that we have seen happen is right out of that playbook and how it even tells what is to come as they plan to hijack the free world by fear and death.
These wicked workers of iniquities will be exposed, resisted and they will see justice and judgement. We The People will not be oppressed. We were born free. We will live free and we will die free. God Bless the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo for sharing this with the world. It's time we stand up and put down these sinister rabid leftist animals. They aren't just talking about wanting us dead or trying to have us killed anymore.
THEY ARE KILLING US! WE ARE AT WAR! IT'S TIME WE REALIZE IT AND FIGHT BACK!
In this video, the President of the Republic of Ghana 'Nana Akufo-Addo' (the elected head of state and head of government of Ghana as well as commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces) takes his time to carefully expose what has been hiding in clear site. President Akufo-Addo reads from a "Rockefeller pdf" in which The Rockefeller Foundation arrogantly explain that they are behind the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about how they have worked hand in hand with other elitists (i.e. the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Fauci etc.) to purposefully release the Coronavirus onto the world. He references how everything that we have seen happen is right out of that playbook and how it even tells what is to come as they plan to hijack the free world by fear and death.
These wicked workers of iniquities will be exposed, resisted and they will see justice and judgement. We The People will not be oppressed. We were born free. We will live free and we will die free. God Bless the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo for sharing this with the world. It's time we stand up and put down these sinister rabid leftist animals. They aren't just talking about wanting us dead or trying to have us killed anymore.
THEY ARE KILLING US! WE ARE AT WAR! IT'S TIME WE REALIZE IT AND FIGHT BACK!
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