Former Congressman Paul Broun Seeks Return to Congress to Stop Globalist-Marxist Agenda

Former Congressman Paul Broun (R-Ga.) is running to return back to Congress to represent Georgia’s 10th congressional district. “We need to get the United States out of the UN and the UN out of the U.S. and that’s what I tried to do when I was in Congress” Broun tells The New American.



In the interview, Broun recalls how when he was in Congress he introduced an amendment to a foreign appropriations bill in Congress to zero-out U.S. funding to the United Nations. “They are enemies of liberty and freedom, they are enemies of our Constitution,” Broun says of the UN. A vote on Broun’s amendment failed as did the vote for a second amendment he introduced to the bill that would have just cut UN funding by 10-percent.



He further explains that the problems in Washington go beyond Biden and Obama, calling out both former Republican Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush as globalists, who look toward the United Nations and supported open-borders. “All of them look the United Nations and the United Nations governance to supersede our own federal government, our own Constitution. It’s just got to stop and the best way to do that,” Broun explains, “is to get the U.S. out of the United Nations and get the United Nations out of America.”



If elected, Broun vows to reintroduce the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, as he did in 2013, along with the Federal Reserve Transparency Act to conduct a full audit of the Federal Reserve. During the interview, Broun further called for abolishing the federal Department of Education, the Federal Reserve System, and returning the U.S. to a gold and silver standard.



Broun also backs constitutional amendments to repeal both the 16th and 17th Amendments, which provided for the progressive income tax and direct election of U.S. senators respectively. Broun explains that he wants these amendments to be proposed by Congress as opposed through an Article V constitutional convention.