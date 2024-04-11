Create New Account
WERE EARLY FRENCH TANKS THAT BAD? WELL, YES BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN YOU SHOULD NOT TRY THEM.
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
15 views
Published a day ago

After a friend said using the first French tanks was hell, I decided to try that theory. WOW are they hard to do anything with. I put some player skills and luck together and survived and even killed a tank or two. I do not show it here but in the next battle...I got TEN kills and first place with these exact tanks.

Keywords
francegamingtankswarthunderpanzer

