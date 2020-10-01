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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 01 October 2020
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8 views • October 02, 2020
Need to Know (01 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Rebecca Carnes of Newtown, CT. Joe Biden Debate body double? Top moments for first 2020 Presidential Debate. Two on one: Globalist Chris Wallace might as well have stood next to Joe Biden. Trump achieved debate goals. Polls split on who won debate (big shocker). Senator Blumenthal lies about Coney Barrett. Democrat unity crumbling? Huge settlement approved for Las Vegas Fake Massacre.
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